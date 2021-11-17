What Is an Atmospheric River, and How Does It Work? Recent Catastrophic Mudslides and the Weather Phenomenon.

In recent days, severe rains have wreaked havoc on parts of the Pacific Northwest and Canada, causing major mudslides and flooding. Thousands of residents have been without power, automobiles have been swept off highways, and all major roads leading out of Vancouver had been closed at one time.

What was the underlying reason for the extreme weather? An atmospheric river, according to weather scientists, is to blame.

Governor Jay Inslee of Washington declared a severe weather emergency in 14 Western Washington counties on Monday night. He also stated that the state’s Emergency Management Division will manage the reaction to the meteorological occurrences, including assistance from the state National Guard.

Thank you to all of the crews who are working hard to keep Washingtonians safe. I issued a severe weather proclamation after meeting with officials in Whatcom and Skagit counties earlier today. More information can be found here: https://t.co/YEffvrfwTT… https://t.co/jG4yN0roEY November 16, 2021 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) According to the Weather Channel, those events occurred when an atmospheric river reached level 5, which is the greatest level.

Atmospheric rivers can be thought of as rivers in the sky, as their name suggests. More precisely, they are thousands of miles long ribbons of water vapor in the atmosphere that stretch from the tropics and subtropics to the poles. These columns of water vapor ribbons “move with the weather, carrying a volume of water vapor nearly similar to the typical flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River,” according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The NOAA further stated that atmospheric rivers exist in “various shapes and sizes,” and that they often appear to the naked eye as clouds. The strong “Pineapple Express,” which delivers moisture from the tropics near Hawaii to the Western coast of the United States, is one of the most well-known atmospheric rivers.

According to the NOAA, atmospheric rivers carrying enormous amounts of water vapor and high winds can “produce catastrophic rainfall and floods, frequently by stalling over basins vulnerable to flooding.”

According to a 2017 study, atmospheric rivers are to blame for up to 65% of heavy rain and snow occurrences in the western United States. In 2018, another study was published in Geophysical Research Letters. This is a condensed version of the information.