What Is an Asylum Seeker’s Definition?

Following the Taliban’s most recent breakthrough in Afghanistan, swarms of Afghans have attempted to exit the nation in the hopes of finding refuge elsewhere. Asylum is a form of protection granted to people fleeing persecution or grave danger in their home country.

Some purportedly cling to the exterior of US military planes taking off from the tarmac in a desperate attempt to flee the country, according to shocking footage.

“Seeking asylum is a human right,” according to Amnesty International. This means that anyone should be permitted to seek asylum in another country.”

Those who seek asylum are allowed “non-refoulement,” or protection from being forced to return to the nation they fled, as well as permission to remain on the territory of the asylum country and “humane standards of treatment,” according to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

What Does It Mean to Be an Asylum Seeker?

According to Amnesty International, an asylum seeker is someone who has fled their country and is seeking shelter from “persecution and significant human rights violations in another country,” but who has not yet been officially recognized as a refugee and is awaiting a judgment on their asylum claim.

According to the international NGO, a refugee is a person who has fled their own country “because their own government cannot or will not protect them” from significant human rights violations and persecution.

Refugees, on the other hand, are people who meet the criteria for refugee status “as provided for by international or regional conventions, UNHCR’s mission, and/or national legislation,” according to the UNHRC.

The UNHRC points out that “not every asylum claimant will be recognized as a refugee in the end.”

How to Apply for Asylum in the United States

There are two ways to seek asylum in the United States, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) of the United States Department of Homeland Security. They are as follows:

The Affirmative Action Process for Asylum

A person seeking refuge in the United States through the affirmative process must be physically present in the country. They are eligible to seek for asylum regardless of how they came to the United States or their present legal status.

Unless the individual can establish the following, as specified on the USCIS website, applications for asylum must be lodged within a year of their previous arrival in the United States:

Changed circumstances that materially affect their asylum eligibility or unusual circumstances related to the filing delay. This is a condensed version of the information.