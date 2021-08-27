‘What is an Acceptable Death Rate for Children?’ DeSantis’ Anti-Mask Expert Asked in Court.

In a trial regarding school mask mandates, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ COVID-19 expert Jay Bhattacharya was asked, “What would be an acceptable death rate for children?”

Charles Gallagher, a lawyer who represents parents in 12 Florida school districts, posed the question. The parents are suing DeSantis over his June 30 order prohibiting schools from requiring students to wear masks.

The parents claim that DeSantis’ restriction is in violation of the state constitution, which ensures a “safe” public school system overseen by school boards rather than the governor. According to the parents, DeSantis’ decree may jeopardize the lives of their children and family members.

The Republican governor and his lawyers claim that the Parents’ Bill of Rights gives him the ability to issue the ban. The state law, which was passed this spring, gives parents the authority to make medical decisions for their children.

Gallagher briefed Bhattacharya about the recent increase in COVID-19 instances in the state, as well as the recent coronavirus-related fatalities of 11 children under the age of 16, according to the Florida Phoenix. Bhattacharya denied knowing about the children’s deaths.

“What would be an acceptable child mortality rate?” Gallagher had a question for Bhattacharya.

“I reject the premise of the question,” Bhattacharya responded. The question isn’t how high of a death rate is tolerable. “What are the trade-offs?” says the narrator.

Gallagher complained to the presiding judge about Bhattacharya’s failure to respond to his query. The judge, on the other hand, enabled Bhattacharya to respond as he pleased. The judge had stated early in the trial that because there was no jury, he would allow witnesses more latitude in answering cross-examination questions.

“I don’t believe it’s appropriate to ask, ‘What is the appropriate, acceptable amount of deaths?’ What do you mean, compared to what?” Bhattacharya went on. Bhattacharya has previously stated in court that masks can cause “considerable harm” to children that can “last a lifetime.”

Bhattacharya argued in a July op-ed for The Orange County Register that the benefits of masks on children are “infinitesimally minor” and that they “disrupt learning and communication in schools.” He further claims that the facial coverings interfere with a child’s capacity to acquire “nonverbal communication” and their emotional attachment with teachers.

“Overall, masking is likely to increase a child’s odds of experiencing anxiety and sadness, which are already high. This is a condensed version of the information.