What Is a Tornado Weather Warning, and How Serious Is It Compared to a Tornado Watch?

Tornadoes and other extreme weather conditions have prompted local governments around the United States to issue warnings.

A tornado is a thin column of air that extends from a thunderstorm to the ground and rotates violently. A tornado can be difficult to observe unless it develops a condensation funnel of water droplets, dust, and debris, according to the National Severe Storm Laboratory (NSSL).

According to the federal weather service, tornadoes are among the “most violent phenomenon” of all atmospheric storms.

What Does a Tornado Warning Mean?

“When a tornado is imminent,” a Tornado Warning is issued. When a Tornado Warning is issued, residents should seek shelter immediately, according to the NWS.

Meteorologists from your local National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) NWS Forecast Office have issued the warning.

A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been observed by spotters or spotted by radar, and that “people in the path of the tornado face a substantial threat to life and property,” according to the National Weather Service. The alert could apply to a number of counties or parts of counties that are in danger.

Is it the same as Tornado Watch?

Tornado Warnings are more severe than Tornado Watches, which are issued when “severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible” in and around the watch region. The NWS clarified that this does not imply that they would occur, but rather that they are possible.

According to the NWS, a severe thunderstorm has winds of 58 mph or higher and/or hail with a diameter of 1 inch or bigger.

Meteorologists at the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, which monitors the weather across the country 24 hours a day for conditions conducive to tornadoes and severe weather, have issued a Tornado Watch.

Typically, a watch will encompass many states or portions of states. “Be on the lookout for severe weather and listen to NOAA Weather Radio for updates on alerts,” the NSSL cautioned.

Which parts of the United States are the most vulnerable to tornadoes?

Tornadoes are known to occur frequently throughout a vast area of the central United States known as “Tornado Alley” by the media.

Tornadoes have been reported in all 50 states, and severe tornadoes occur every year outside of “Tornado Alley.”

