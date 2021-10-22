What Is a Prop Gun and How Is It Capable of Killing? Alec Baldwin fires a gun, killing a member of the crew.

On Thursday, an accident involving a prop gun shot by Alec Baldwin killed a cinematographer and injured a director.

When a replica gun shot by Baldwin malfunctioned during the filming of the upcoming western Rust, it killed Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza, according to New Mexico authorities.

According to The Washington Newsday, the fake gun was loaded with blanks but discharged in an incident that is still being probed by officials.

Despite the absence of a bullet, a prop gun loaded with a blank cartridge maintains the potential to cause harm or even death because the gunpowder retains its explosive power.

According to The Wrap, there is still some misunderstanding over what went wrong, as is common when such occurrences occur. They explained that while “prop gun” might refer to a non-functional weapon such as one used in a theater production or even a child’s cap gun, it can also refer to a genuine gun used as a prop.

Dave Brown, a weapons training specialist and coach, described why actual guns stocked with blanks are frequently used in film production in a 2019 article for American Cinematographer.

“The rationale is simple: We want the situation to look as real as possible,” said Brown, who has worked in Hollywood for 25 years and has handled films such as Capote, Curse of Chucky, and Nobody. We want to believe in the plot and the characters.

“Blanks contribute to the authenticity of a scene in ways that no other method can provide.” If a cinematographer’s job is to paint a story with light and frame, firearms specialists’ job is to add drama and excitement to a story.” Brown goes on to say that using a real firearm on set necessitates the presence of a well-trained, experienced, and calm gun safety specialist to guarantee that guns are handled correctly. Because, as this incident demonstrates, a gun loaded with blanks can still be deadly.

Mental Floss looked at the difference between a bullet and a blank to discover why this is. A blank cartridge is the appropriate name for a blank in technical terms.

A cartridge is a shell that contains gunpowder or explosive gas that is loaded into a cannon. This is a condensed version of the information.