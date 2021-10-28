What Is a ‘Patriotic Tax,’ and How Does It Work? Joe Manchin believes that Americans should foot the bill.

In recent Democratic plans for paying President Joe Biden’s trillion-dollar social safety net program, the notion of imposing a billionaire’s tax on the annual value gains of affluent people’ assets was floated.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a moderate Democrat, has expressed reservations about the proposal’s implementation, saying, “I don’t like it.” Instead, he proposes a “patriotic tax,” which he refers to as a different type of tax. “Everyone who has been blessed and flourished in this country should pay a ‘patriotic tax,'” he told reporters. “There should be a 15% patriotic tax if you’ve had a very wonderful life and you’ve had a lot of opportunities and you’re able to use all of the tax, tax forms if you can to your advantage and end up with a zero tax burden, but you’ve had a very nice life and you’ve had a lot of opportunities.” Billionaires who avoid paying taxes by earning small wages and borrowing against their assets would be forced to pay taxes to the federal government under this plan. These citizens, according to Manchin, should see such payments as a “patriotic responsibility.”