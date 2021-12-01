What Is a Ghost Gun and How Does It Work? Bans on home-made weapons have been passed by legislators around the United States.

In an effort to combat self-assembled, untraceable handguns, numerous towns and states in the United States are moving to prohibit the use of so-called “ghost guns.”

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles City Council became the third major California city to prohibit the controversial firearms, after San Francisco and San Diego.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the new regulation prohibits the ownership, sale, purchase, receipt, or transportation of firearms without serial numbers, as well as the parts used to manufacture them. Violators might face a $1,000 fine and up to six months in prison if they break the law.

During a Tuesday vote, Councilman Paul Koretz said, “These firearms should have no place in Los Angeles and have already wreaked devastation on our streets.” New York Governor Kathy Hochul also put the nation’s strongest prohibitions on ghost guns into law in October, effectively rendering the weapons banned throughout the state.

In a statement, Hochul added, “Gun violence is a public health and public safety concern that must be addressed decisively.” “My administration will continue to crack down on the distribution and possession of lethal weapons, working with allies at all levels to put an end to the gun crime scourge.” What Are Ghost Guns and How Do They Work? A ghost gun is a sort of DIY firearm that is supplied as an incomplete kit, allowing any unlicensed consumer or even a minor to build it at home. Because these weapons lack serial numbers, unlike ordinary firearms, they are untraceable by law enforcement.

According to the New York Times, Ghose weapons are often marketed online as “80 percent receivers,” which means that 80 percent of the gun is already constructed, leaving purchasers to piece together the remaining 20% themselves.

Ghost guns are not recognized as traditional firearms by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) since they are marketed as unfinished parts and are therefore free from background checks and waiting periods.

According to the New York Times, experts have cautioned that ghost firearms are especially sought after by criminal groups and right-wing extremists who desire easy access to weapons that cannot be traced back to them. They’ve been tied to a number of shootings in states that. This is a condensed version of the information.