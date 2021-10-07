What Industries Are Affected by Los Angeles’ Strict Vaccine Requirement?

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles City Council enacted a new COVID-19 vaccine policy that will affect a variety of companies throughout the city.

The ordinance will demand clients to provide proof of full COVID-19 immunization before accessing indoor restaurants, gyms, bars, shopping centers, movie theaters, hair and nail salons, and other entertainment establishments. Bowling alleys and museums will also be subject to the ordinance.

According to local news station KABC-TV, the ordinance does not apply to grocery stores and other retail outlets. According to the outlet, events with more than 10,000 attendees, such as sporting events and concerts, will require attendees to produce proof of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test.

The ordinance, which was approved by a vote of 11-2, will take effect on November 4th.

Patrons can still provide a religious or medical exemption instead of proof of immunization under the ordinance. If a customer chooses to provide a vaccine exemption, the business must inform them that they will be able to exclusively use outdoor facilities. If a business does not have an outdoor area, customers must present a COVID-19 test that is negative.

Any indoor establishment that fails to comply with the ordinance’s COVID-19 vaccine requirements will receive a warning for the first offense, followed by increased fines for consecutive offenses. A business that violates the ordinance four times will be fined $5,000.

The regulation also applies to facilities that are owned by the city. According to the Los Angeles Times, those who are unvaccinated would be provided “alternative arrangements for access to government services.”

Employees and consumers of indoor pubs, wineries, brewers, and distilleries were originally required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by Los Angeles County.

According to the LA Times, Councilman Paul Krekorian previously refuted opponents’ objections, saying, “Nothing in this ordinance mandates you to go and get vaccinated at all.” “You will not be permitted to travel to specific spots in the city to put other people at risk,” Krekorian said. “You are a person with rights. You have a lot of freedom. However, such rights and liberties come with responsibilities to safeguard your fellow citizens “Krekorian continued.

