What Impact Will Online Gambling Have on Traditional Casinos?

From blockchain and decentralized finance (De-Fi) to cryptocurrency and online gambling, we live in an age of disruptive technology.

Online gambling is also one of the most mature disruptive technologies, one that continues to challenge brick-and-mortar institutions’ supremacy while simultaneously serving as a model for long-term market evolution.

This is especially true in North America, where Casinos.us now has a comprehensive list of US casinos organized by state and city.

But how has online gambling affected offline betting so far, and how will it continue to do so in the future?

Industry Disruption in Offline Gambling

Before we look forward to the future of iGaming, let’s take a look at how offline gaming and the wider business have been affected in the past.

By reproducing popular games and titles online and making them available from the comfort of your own home, iGaming verticals have mostly provided a virtual and more convenient alternative to brick-and-mortar venues.

Furthermore, due to continued technical advancements, online gambling has grown increasingly authentic over time, owing to the use of real-time wagering, live, interactive dealers at table games, and realistic pace in roulette and blackjack games.

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic has expedited this tendency, forcing land-based casinos to lock their doors and making online gambling more popular and accessible than ever before.

Furthermore, players who have switched to online casinos are unlikely to change their ways and return to traditional casinos in the future, especially with new and increasingly disruptive developments on the horizon!

What Impact Will iGaming Have on the Casino Industry? Of course, the issue remains as to which technology and innovations will assist iGaming brands in continuing to challenge and disrupt the existing quo. Here are three things to remember in the near future:

#1 – The Increasing Popularity of Blockchain Casinos

We’ve already discussed blockchain technology, which is one of the world’s fastest-growing and most disruptive technological developments.

To that aim, the global blockchain marketplace is predicted to reach $72 billion in value by 2026, thanks to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 51.8 percent over the next five years or so.

Unsurprisingly, the barriers between online casino gambling and blockchain technology have been blurring in recent years.

Even on a basic level, an increasing number of US casinos are now accepting Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. Brief News from Washington Newsday.