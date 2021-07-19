What I wish I’d understood before diving into Formby Beach’s sea

One of my favorite spots on the planet is Formby Beach.

The beach spans for kilometers, with beautiful sand dunes and hundreds of acres of woodland adjacent to it, and it’s easy to see why it’s frequently included on best beaches lists.

It’s the ideal spot for a day at the beach, soaking up some vitamin D, and taking a plunge in the sea, which is exactly what I was doing when I was assaulted by jellyfish.

I used the word “attacked” because that’s how I felt. There were no jellyfish to be found. When I opened my eyes, I saw a sea of jellyfish.

My right arm was the first to be stung, followed by both upper legs. I’d only been in the water for eight minutes at that point.

All three stings are still quite visible on my skin two days later.

We’ve all seen that Friends episode, or at least everyone I’ve informed about my attack (yes, I said attack) has.

Everyone I’ve told has inquired if I was the one who carried out the crime.

I didn’t, and you shouldn’t either if you’ve been stung.

“Do not use vinegar, and do not pee on the sting,” according to NHS advice.

You should also avoid using ice packs and touching any spines in the sting with your bare hands, as well as covering or closing the incision.

It felt like a wasp sting at first, but it was over a larger region of flesh. Then it started to burn, so I cleansed it in hot water when I arrived home, as instructed by the NHS.

There was no indication of my stings after that, and I couldn’t feel anything either. However, I awoke with horrible, burning, itching markings on my arm and both upper legs after a night’s sleep.

They throb while they’re outside in today’s scorching weather.

When going into the sea, the National Trust, which owns Formby Beach and some of the surrounding land, recommends that people wear swimming shoes.

“During the summer months, jellyfish can often be found in the sea across the UK,” a spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday. You might see jellyfish kinds like the innocuous barrel jellyfish or the compass jellyfish at Formby.”Summary ends.”