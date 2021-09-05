What he discovered on Google Maps left the schoolboy stunned.

When a schoolboy saw an unknown landmark on Google Maps, he was taken aback.

Rory Chapman, 12, was looking for a place to go on his next family vacation when he came upon Hilbre Island in West Kirby, Wirral, on the internet map.

He observed a tourist icon (also known as the camera icon) on Middle Eye with the title “hole to the center of the earth” while hovering over the shoreline.

“I looked at Hilbre Island on the map with my mother when we did geography in lockdown so I knew where it was,” Rory, of Wallasey, told The Washington Newsday.

“I’d never seen it before, and when I did, I said to myself, ‘Wait, what?’ Is it possible that they dug a large hole on one of the islands? ‘Has one of the Hilbre Islands been discovered?’

He enquired of his father, Sean, 36, who was as perplexed by the presence of the hole in the earth’s core.

People on Facebook were similarly baffled by the marking, which has already been taken down.

“How intriguing!” exclaimed one.

“Whatever it was, it was removed,” said another.

“Perhaps there’s a hole to the center of the earth there,” a third speculated. “Take care.”

The Hilbre Islands are a rare group of islands that serve as a small nature reserve within a special scientific interest estuary.

Many people go out on foot to explore the desolate area in the hopes of spotting a seal or two that frequent the waters off the Wirral coast.

If you’re considering of going to Hilbre Island to investigate it, make sure you verify the tide times first. They can be found here.

A request for comment was made to Google.