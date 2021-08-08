What has changed in Wirral in the last two years, and what is yet to come

At a meeting of Wirral Council two years ago, lawmakers of all stripes declared a climate emergency, promising to “address the ecological and climate crisis that we confront.”

The council set to work establishing a climate emergency action plan and appointed a cabinet member to manage the new commitment after promising to take steps to decrease pollution and promote and enhance biodiversity.

Wirral council recently issued a statement commemorating the two-year anniversary of the declaration and outlining the efforts it has taken to keep its promise to combat climate change in the borough.

READ MORE: A girl’s birthday vacation to Pontins is cut short due to “continuous screaming”

According to the statement, the council has implemented a “No Mow May” campaign, a grant program to encourage more ecologically friendly home energy usage, and the planting of 20,000 trees throughout the borough.

Other initiatives include a promise to use renewable energy for council offices and vehicles, the phase-out of the weed killer glyphosate throughout the borough, the installation of new cycle lanes, LED street lights, tree inspection equipment, and the borough’s designation as a “bee champion.”

While climate activists and campaigners agree that the steps are “positive,” many believe the council still has a long way to go to reach its climate objectives.

The council has “shown its commitment to solving the climate emergency” in efforts taken so far, according to Peter Owen, chair of the COOL Wirral partnership, which coordinates local action on climate change.

“The climate emergency is a major issue for everyone, and we all need to do our part,” he said.

“The council, other government agencies, businesses, and community organizations may all take steps that will involve and encourage each of us to take individual action.

‘Wirral has demonstrated its dedication.’

“The COOL Wirral Partnership was formed to bring together the many sectors of Wirral (with Wirral Council’s assistance) and build a cooperative approach to reduce our collective impact.

“The COOL Strategy outlines the challenge and the actions required to attain Net Zero by 2041.” – in reference to “The summary has come to an end.”