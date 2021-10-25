What has already been announced in the budget?

The Treasury has already confirmed more than £30 billion in investment ahead of Wednesday’s Budget.

“(Over) the last year, I’ve been focused on delivering our strategy for jobs, protecting people’s livelihoods, their incomes, and their jobs,” Chancellor Rishi Sunak said on Sunday.

He did, however, say that he would now “look to the future and build a better economy for the British people.”

The following are the already-confirmed announcements:

Nearly £7 billion will be granted to places like as Greater Manchester, the West Midlands, and South Yorkshire for projects ranging from tram improvements to bringing London-style infrastructure, tariffs, and services, according to the Treasury.

The regions will receive £5.7 billion in five-year transportation settlements, while £1.2 billion in fresh funds will go toward changing bus systems to provide London-style journey times, rates, and service numbers.

A £6 billion package of money will be used to address NHS backlogs and invest in technology and data in order to improve the health service’s efficiency and security.

The £5.9 billion cash comes on top of the government’s intention to spend £8 billion over the next three years to address the elective backlog, as well as the £97 billion in additional funds granted to support health and care since the pandemic began, according to the Treasury.

Over the next three years, the Department of Health and Social Care will receive £5 billion to fund research and development in areas such as genome sequencing and addressing health inequities.

Genome technology will be part of the package, allowing doctors to detect more than 200 problems in neonates, compared to existing tests that can only detect nine.

The Office for Life Sciences will receive £95 million of the funds to aid with cutting-edge ideas to cure cancer, obesity, and mental illness.

Hundreds of thousands of additional homes will be built on brownfield sites as part of the budget proposal.

A £3 billion funding injection will be allocated to both post-16 schooling and persons in later life.

Mr. Sunak will announce a quadrupling of the number of skills boot camps in fields including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and nuclear power.

Up to 100,000 16 to 19-year-olds will be supported with £1.6 billion. “The summary has come to an end.”