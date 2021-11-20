What happens to unclaimed cash prizes from the National Lottery?

Every week, the National Lottery holds a number of games in which players can win anything from a few pounds to millions of pounds.

The UK’s state-franchised national lottery has been in operation for more than two decades.

Since its inception, the National Lottery has made over 5,500 millionaires in the United Kingdom and awarded £71 billion in prizes.

The North West has produced 659 lucky lottery millionaires.

All prizes are paid out in one single amount and are tax-free, and many lucky winners have had their lives completely transformed.

The winner of a lottery ticket gets 180 days to claim their prize, but what happens to the money that goes unclaimed?

If a valid claim is not made within 180 days of the draw date, the prize, along with any interest earned, will be donated to National Lottery Projects across the United Kingdom.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket sold goes to a wide range of causes, from Scout hut repairs to the development of Olympic and Paralympic champions.

Around 1% of revenue is kept in profit by the National Lottery, while around 95% of total money is returned to winners and society.

“More importantly, we run one of the most cost-efficient large lotteries in Europe, with roughly 4% of total revenue spent on running costs,” according to a statement on the National Lottery’s website.

The largest unclaimed UK reward came from a ticket purchased in June 2012, when a £63.8 million prize was never claimed.

The unfortunate owner was from the Hertfordshire towns of Stevenage and Hitchin.

With more than 565,000 individual awards issued across the UK – the equivalent of more than 200 lottery grants in every UK postcode area – National Lottery players have contributed to raise more than £41 billion for good causes.

The total amount of money allocated to these initiatives is determined by a variety of variables. These factors include the variety of games sold, as well as the number of unclaimed prizes, whether purchased in a store or online.

There are currently eight unclaimed prizes listed on the National Lottery website.

One prize winner from Liverpool has yet to claim £1 million as part of the EuroMillions.

They have until March 6, 2022, to file their claim.