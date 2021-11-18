What happens now that the Wirral Council report has been released?

The Wirral Council has only two weeks to reply to a devastating financial report.

The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy’s study includes harsh criticism of elected councillors and officers, claiming that prior to the epidemic, the ‘prevailing culture’ at the council was to avoid difficult financial decisions.

The government has withdrawn more than £220 million from Wirral Council’s budget since 2010, yet the assessment stated that the council’s emergency reserves were inadequate and that the authority needs to make measures to balance its books.

One of the report’s recommendations was that the council explore selling libraries, leisure facilities, golf clubs, and the town halls of Wallasey and Birkenhead.

So, what is the next step?

According to the report, one component of the problem was plainly political, and that holding elections three times every four years fostered political point scoring rather than tough decision-making.

The study claimed about Wirral Council’s financial strategy: “The plans call for £80 million in savings by 2025-26, however the council has failed to meet more than a quarter of its savings targets in the last two years.

“Reserves have shrunk in recent years and are lower than those of comparable councils, implying that any failure to make savings will have a rapid impact on the council’s capacity to set a legally balanced budget.”

According to the article, it might be served with a section 114 notice, effectively declaring it bankrupt.

To improve political clarity, the research suggests that Wirral Council adopt a system in which elections are held only once every four years.

The report also advised that the council sell up some of its assets, such as Town Halls, recreation centers, libraries, and golf clubs, which is concerning for local citizens.

“Wirral Council appreciates the indication from DLUHC [department for levelling],” stated Paul Satoor, chief executive of Wirral Council, when the report was released.

