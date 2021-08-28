What Happens Now in Florida After a Judge Overturns a Ban on School Mask Requirements?

On Friday, a Florida judge determined that Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order prohibiting schools from enforcing mask rules is unconstitutional, a decision that the Republican leader has said he will appeal.

The governor has yet to respond personally to Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper’s ruling that the mandate restriction “fails constitutional test.” However, a DeSantis official stated that the state intends to challenge it.

In a statement posted after the ruling, Taryn Fenske, DeSantis’ communications director, revealed the plan to appeal. The state’s Department of Education has also stated that it will file an appeal.

In a statement, Jared Ochs, director of communications for Florida’s Education Department, stated, “We are enormously unhappy that the verdict made today by the Second Judicial Circuit discards the rule of law.”

“This ruling goes against parents’ fundamental and well-established rights to make private health-care and education decisions for their children,” Ochs noted. “We will keep fighting to ensure that every child has access to an education. We are devoted to parents’ fundamental rights and will pursue an appeal to guarantee that this democratic foundation is upheld.”

“It’s not surprising that Judge Cooper would decide against parents’ rights and their ability to make the best educational and medical decisions for their children, but rather rule in favor of elected politicians,” Fenske added in her statement.

“We will continue to defend the law and the rights of parents in Florida, and we will promptly appeal the verdict to the First District Court of Appeals, where we are confident we will succeed on the merits of the case,” she continued.

DeSantis’ executive order gave parents the power to decide whether their children should wear masks to school, a decision that was challenged in court by a group of parents who said the prohibition was unconstitutional.

After at least ten Florida school boards voted to overturn DeSantis’ decision, Cooper determined on Friday that the mandate restriction was “without legal authority” after a three-day hearing.

DeSantis has argued that a new Florida law allows parents the ability to make health-related decisions for their children, but Cooper pointed out that the statute has exceptions for public health protection. The use of masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus qualifies. This is a condensed version of the information.