What happens if Scotland adopts Level 0 coronavirus limitations — and what happens after that?

Scotland’s citizens now have a better picture of what life will be like once the coronavirus outbreak has passed.

The PA news agency examines what can be expected to change in the coming weeks and months, as well as when.

Right now

Currently, the country is divided into three levels: Level 0 (the majority of the islands), Level 1 (the rest of the country), and Level 2 (the rest of the country), with varying degrees of restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings, hospitality opening hours, and many other aspects of daily life.

This will not alter for the next three weeks, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

28th of June

Some of the rules for weddings and funerals will change in the next three weeks.

Wedding service providers and others hired by the couple being married will no longer be included towards the wedding guest count cap (200 in Level 0).

Face coverings will no longer be required for those accompanying the couple down the aisle, and while live entertainment will be available at receptions, guests will still be required to sit at tables.

From this date forward, people from many households can help carry a coffin and take a cord when lowering it at a funeral.

Wednesday, July 13th

Prior to the planned revisions, the Scottish Government will confirm the results of its evaluation of present levels.

18th of July

All adults will have had their first dose of coronavirus vaccine by this time, which Ms Sturgeon characterized as “much ahead of schedule.”

19th of July

If all of the requisite immunization and harm reduction steps are met, it is envisaged that Scotland as a whole will go to Level 0.

Outside, physical barriers will be lifted, as will any restrictions on informal outdoor social gatherings in private gardens.

If the data allows, indoor public spaces will be reduced to a one-metre rule, with gathering limitations increased to the present Level 0 regulation of eight persons from three homes.

