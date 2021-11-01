What happened when Mohamed Salah drove home from a Liverpool match as agreed by Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah’s afternoon on the pitch was mirrored in his Saturday evening travel away from Anfield.

The Egyptian was once again a marked man his approach home after being restrained by Brighton’s muscular and well-drilled defence, putting a stop to a 10-game scoring streak in the process.

Salah was the center of attention as his less-than-inconspicuous red Ferrari made its way along Queen’s Drive on Saturday night, while the traffic snaked slowly away towards the city’s south end.

One fan was so ecstatic to see Salah in person that he even hopped out of the driver’s seat at a red light to take a picture with him.

Salah eventually put on the afterburners and gave everyone the slip as he drove towards the M62, just like he has done to opposition left-backs this season.

It was a brief but fascinating glimpse into the life of a Liverpool superstar in the city’s goldfish bowl.

But, even if Salah was practically chased out of town on Saturday night, the overwhelming optimism among his adoring fans is that he will remain on Merseyside for the long haul.

Salah’s past heroics will be remembered in reverent terms for years to come if he leaves this week, but it’s encouraging that the Nagrig native has both an unwavering belief in his abilities and a burning desire to improve.

And, of course, the athlete himself freely confesses that his legacy and reputation among fans are important to him.

“It means a lot to me if people think I’m one of the greatest goal scorers in the history of the club, and I want to win as many trophies as possible,” Salah says.

“That’s why you play football, so let’s hope we can pull it off. That was one of my goals when I first arrived here, so I can’t claim I’m unconcerned about it; I am, after all.” With fifteen goals already this season, the 29-year-old has reclaimed his position as the club’s leading scorer as he pursues yet another Golden Boot.

