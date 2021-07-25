What happened when Jurgen Klopp sold all 52 Liverpool players

During Jürgen Klopp’s time at Liverpool, he oversaw some highly important moves, but that doesn’t simply relate to the players who arrived.

Several players have left at the pinnacle of their value during the German’s stay, freeing up finances – or even just squad space – for others who have been able to enhance the Reds’ fortunes on the field.

Here’s what’s happened to all of Klopp’s players since his arrival in 2015, including a few he brought to Anfield personally.

Injury plagued the Spanish left-back throughout his tenure at Anfield, prompting him to put up his boots just a year after leaving Liverpool for Real Zaragoza.

He was diagnosed with a brain tumor after retirement, but was declared the all-clear in 2019. Following his playing career, he began working as a football agent.

Read an exclusive interview with Enrique from The Washington Newsday on the moment he realized his Liverpool career was over.

Toure, who was a member of Liverpool’s second-placed Premier League team in 2014, joined Celtic in 2016.

After one season in Scotland, he joined Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic Park coaching staff before accompanying the former Liverpool manager to Leicester City.

Rossiter moved from Liverpool to Rangers in 2016, although his stay in Scotland was cut short due to injury.

After a loan spell at Fleetwood Town, the midfielder signed a permanent agreement with the League One club ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Teixeira, a Portuguese winger, returned to his homeland in 2016 and spent time with Porto, Braga, and Vitoria, with whom he played in the Europa League.

He joined Feyenoord last summer and has played for the Dutch national team both at home and in Europe.

Sinclair, an England youth international, was Liverpool’s youngest player when he made his debut in 2012, however he only appeared twice under Klopp before moving to Watford in 2016.

Sinclair, who became a free agent after his contract expired this summer, spent the majority of his time away from Vicarage Road, spending a year with VVV in the Netherlands and last season on loan at Bulgarian club CSKA Sofia.

Yesil, a German striker, has departed the team. “The summary has come to an end.”