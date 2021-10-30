What happened to the Young Dracula group, who went from Hollywood fame to theatrical stars.

Many people will remember the stars of CBBC’s Young Dracula, who graced our television screens for five seasons – but what happened when the programme ended?

The show featured the Dracula family as they relocated from Transylvania to a small Welsh town. However, three years after the second series aired, production shifted to Liverpool for the third series.

The disused Margaret Bevan School, Croxteth Hall, and Stanley Docks, as well as Liverpool’s The Washington Newsday Arena and Convention Centre, were used as filming locations.

Some of the cast members are still well-known, having appeared in major British and Hollywood productions. Many of their co-stars have gone on to have successful careers on stage and television.

Following the conclusion of Young Dracula, here’s what happened to some of the show’s stars.

Vladimir Dracula (Gerran Howell)

Gerran Howell played Vlad, the son of Count Dracula’s single father, and went on to act in Casualty before collaborating with some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

He made his series regular debut in the American fantasy drama Emerald City, which is set in the imaginary kingdom of Oz, in 2017.

Two years later, he played as Private Parry in the British war drama 1917 and as Kid Sampson in the miniseries Catch-22, alongside George Clooney and Hugh Laurie.

Howell will also appear in the upcoming film Freedom’s Path, which is about a soldier’s bond with a fugitive slave.

Count Dracula – Keith-Lee Castle

Keith-Lee Castle is most known for playing the infamous Count Dracula in every season of Young Dracula.

In 2014, he starred as The Baron in the football hooligan satire The Hooligan Factory.

He also won other accolades in the same year, including Best Actor at the NOLA Horror Film Festival for his work in the horror film short A Stranger Kind.

He also participated in the British crime thriller film We Still Steal the Old Way, which also starred James Cosmo, after the series ended.

Ingrid Dracula – Clare Thomas

Clare Thomas played Aggie in the 1998 film Madeline, before going on to star in all five seasons of Young Dracula.

Clare has had a long and illustrious career. “The summary has come to an end.”