What happened to the stars of Bread? Tragic deaths and cameos on Coronation Street.

Carla Lane’s classic Bread depicted the highs and lows of Thatcher’s Britain through the eyes of a devoutly Catholic Liverpool family.

The Liverpool-based Boswell family struggled to make ends meet on Elswick Street in Dingle.

BBC’s Bread, its theme tune, and the ceramic hen from the title sequence were iconic parts of Liverpool life throughout its run from 1986 to 1991, with 20 million viewers at its peak.

Locations in Liverpool that you might have missed in Doctor Who

But what happened to Bread’s stars?

Jean Boht, 89, portrayed the god-fearing matriarch of the Boswell clan in Nellie.

The Wirral native studied acting at the Liverpool Playhouse before going on to star in films like Couples, Last of the Summer Wine, and Brighton Belles.

Throughout the 1990s, Jean appeared as a guest star in a number of TV shows, including Doctors, Holby City, and Casualty on the BBC, and The Bill on ITV.

Since 2012, Jean has only been in one production, Chris Shepherd’s short satirical cartoon Brexicuted, which she starred in in 2018.

Shepherd’s award-winning short film Bad Night for the Blues starred her previously in 2010.

Ronald Forfar portrayed Nellie’s adulterous husband, Freddie Boswell.

In 1976, Forfar appeared in an episode of the ITV spy series The New Avengers, and the following year in the TV series Airport Chaplain.

Between 1998 and 2002, he made multiple appearances on the Chuckle Brothers’ Chucklevision, as well as becoming an author.

Between 1996 to 2009, Forfar lived in Normandy, repairing a farm cottage, before relocating to Paris and Kent afterwards.

In September 2020, the actor died at the age of 81.

Jonathan Morris was most remembered for his role as Adrian Boswell on Bread, although he had also been in the short-lived ITV sitcom That Beryl Marston!

Morris, who was born in Manchester in 1960, has also starred in films such as Beau Geste, Doctor Who, and The Prisoner of Zenda.

Morris moved into presenting after his success in Bread, taking over as host of CBBC game show The Movie Game from Phillip Schofield from 1991 to 1993.

In preparation for the film, he revisited the scene of Bread in Elswick Street in Dingle in 2012. “The summary has come to an end.”