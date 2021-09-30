What Happened to the Policeman in Netflix’s “Squid Game” and Who Is the Front Man?

Fans are clamoring for a second season of Squid Game, the gripping new Netflix Korean drama that is on course to become the streaming service’s most popular series of all time.

456 cash-strapped people compete in a series of harsh survival games on a remote island for a chance to earn 45.6 billion Korean won (about $38.4 million), with the losers facing death.

The show’s gripping finale has left viewers with more unanswered questions than ever before, culminating in an interesting dark surprise.

Several characters’ backstories remain a mystery, including the Front Man’s past and the fate of the police officer who penetrated the game facility.

From this point on, this page contains several Squid Game spoilers.

What Is the Role of the Front Man?

The survival challenge is overseen by The Front Man (South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun, best known to Western audiences for his role in the G.I. Joe film series).

The enigmatic character wears an all-black suit, including a black mask, giving him Grim Reaper connotations. He sticks out among the other employees, who are dressed in hot pink tracksuits with black masks sporting a circle, triangle, or square emblem.

As the games progress, the Front Man monitors the action on many monitor screens. He occasionally intervenes when a situation becomes out of hand during the games, such as when a staff member’s name is revealed (which is forbidden in the games), in which case the Front Man storms in and executes the exposed employee.

The Front Man is also frequently seen at his quarters, answering a phone call and conversing with the person on the other end about the ongoing competition.

Later in the series, it is revealed that the Front Man is Hwang In-ho, a former victor of the survival challenge. It’s unclear how or why he became interested with contest management.

The Front Man has been talking with Oh Il-nam, according to the series (player no. 001, the old man revealed as the mastermind who orchestrated the games).

After the competition, Il-nam is found ill in an empty corner of an office building and dies shortly after telling Gi-hun (player no. 456) the truth about the games.