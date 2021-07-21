What happened to the other sites that lost their World Heritage status before Liverpool?

World Heritage status is given to locations that are regarded to be of exceptional significance to humanity and so require protection in order for future generations to enjoy them.

The Great Barrier Reef in Australia, Egyptian pyramids, the Taj Mahal in India, and the Grand Canyon in America are among the more than 1,000 places on the list.

The United Kingdom has been granted the status at more than 30 locations, but Liverpool is the first British city to be denied it. It joins two other places that have been demoted.

Liverpool was stripped in a secret ballot at a Unesco summit in China, and the decision is likely to be related to development on the city’s waterfront.

Officials from Unesco stated that the site had suffered significant damage as a result of recent events, and that its removal was justifiable.

Tian Xuejun, the head of the committee, reported that 20 ballots were cast in the ballot, with 13 in favor of expulsion, five against, and two invalid.

But what happened to the other places that were also removed off the list? What happened to them, and what happened to them? We have all of the facts.

Before Liverpool, what other World Heritage Sites had their status revoked?

Only a few other websites have been deprived of the designation so far. They are Oman’s Arabian Oryx Sanctuary and Germany’s Dresden Elbe Valley.

After being added in 1994, the Oman site was delisted in 2007, while the German site was delisted in 2009 after being added in 2004.

The elimination of Liverpool is the first for a British site in more than a decade.

What happened to the sites once they were taken down?

According to Reuters, the Oryx Sanctuary’s designation was revoked as a result of habitat destruction, poaching, and a decrease in the number of endangered species seen there.

In a statement at the time, Unesco stated that the population of rare species had peaked at 450 in 1996, but has since plummeted to 65, with only four breeding pairs remaining, indicating that the species was on the verge of extinction at the site.

“The committee believed that the unilateral reduction in the size of the.”Summary ends.” it stated.