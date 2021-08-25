What Happened to the No. 1 Overall Quarterback Picks in Their Rookie Seasons.

On Wednesday, Trevor Lawrence was named the starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The No. 1 choice in the 2021 NFL Draft will join a long series of highly anticipated first-round picks who will enter the league on day one. Lawrence will certainly struggle in his first season, but if he can learn from his mistakes, he will likely be successful.

Here’s a look at how rookie quarterbacks who began on opening day the same year they were drafted fared in their first season.

Elway, John 1983 was the year of the first draft. Denver Broncos are a professional football team based in Denver, Colorado (picked by Baltimore Colts but was traded one week later) Rookie Elway flirted with baseball while spurning the Colts and eventually joining the Broncos, where he made his first start on opening day in 1983. Elway won his first two starts, against the Steelers and the Colts, but his numbers were unimpressive, and he was replaced by Steve DeBerg following three consecutive losses. Elway reclaimed the starting job later in the season, going 4-6 with seven touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 11 starts.

Aikman, Troy 1989 was the year of the draft. Rookie team: Dallas Cowboys Season Overview: Aikman had a rough start in the NFL, going 0-11 with a 9-18 touchdown-to-interception ratio and only 1,749 yards passing. With a broken finger, he also missed five games, including Dallas’ lone victory over the Washington Football Team. However, Aikman swiftly turned things around, leading the Cowboys to three Super Bowl championships in four seasons from 1992 to 1996.

Draft by Jeff George The year is 1990. Rookie team: Indianapolis Colts Season Overview: George made 12 starts for the Colts after receiving the richest contract in franchise history, for $15 million. He started three games for the Colts before being benched in favor of Jack Trudeau during the team’s 24-10 loss to the Houston Oilers. He subsequently started the final eight games of the regular season after replacing Trudeau in Week 8. The ultimate total was 2,152 yards, with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 16-13 and a completion percentage of 54.9 percent.

Drew Bledsoe was drafted in 1993. Rookie team: New England Patriots Season Overview: On draft day, the Patriots chose Bledsoe from Washington State over Rick Mirer in a highly publicized decision. Bledsoe didn't do much to silence the critics, finishing with a 49.8 completion %, a 15-15 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and a three-game MCL injury.