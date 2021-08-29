What happened to Stephen Lawrence and who was he?

On August 30, the first episode of ITV’s Stephen will air.

The three-part season, co-written by Frank Cottrell-Boyce, is a sequel to the network’s groundbreaking drama The Murder of Stephen Lawrence, which premiered in 1999.

The show is based on the true story of Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in 1993 in a racially motivated attack.

The original investigation resulted in no convictions, and the new episode will follow Doreen and Neville Lawrence’s heroic quest for justice in 2006.

DCI Clive Driscoll, played by Steve Coogan, oversaw the inquiry that resulted in the conviction of two of the killers 18 years later.

We looked at what happened to Stephen Lawrence and the influence his case had on UK society before the event started.

Stephen Lawrence grew up in South East London with his two parents, brother Stuart, and sister Georgina as a black teenager.

The A-Level student was killed in a racially motivated attack while waiting for the bus with a companion on the evening of April 22, 1993, when he was 18 years old.

Stephen’s murder was charged with five suspects, but the charges were dropped before a trial could be held.

Stephen’s parents knew who killed their son, and their efforts resulted in a public inquiry that labeled the Metropolitan Police as institutionally racist – before the killers were convicted in 2012.

The Stephen Lawrence case’s ramifications

The Stephen Lawrence case, as well as the outcome of the public inquiry, had a significant impact on perceptions toward race in the United Kingdom.

The investigation, known as the Macpherson Report, has been dubbed “one of the most pivotal episodes in the contemporary history of British criminal justice.” – Stephen’s father stated that it “opened the country’s eyes” to racism in the United Kingdom.

The tragedy drew the attention of prominent cultural figures such as Nelson Mandela, who met with Stephen’s family and asked the police to do more during the first inquiry to apprehend Stephen’s killers.

