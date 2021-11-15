What happened to Grace Millane on social media, and where is killer Jesse Kempson now?

An ITV documentary about the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane will air tonight.

Social Media Murders is a new true-crime series for ITV2 and ITV Hub that consists of three documentaries that will run on successive nights, each focused on a tragic real-life crime that resulted in a young person’s death.

The disconcerting role that social media played in bringing the perpetrator and the victim together runs across all three films.

As a terror suspect is apprehended, the pub is closed to the public.

Providing a captivating, yet cautionary, look into the lives of young individuals who have been influenced by troubling 21st-century issues.