What happened to David Norris and Gary Dobson, the assassins of Stephen Lawrence?

Stephen, a new ITV drama, will explore the events that followed Stephen Lawrence’s death.

Stephen is set 13 years after Stephen Lawrence, 18, was slain while waiting for a bus in Eltham, south-east London, in a racially motivated attack.

The drama follows Stephen’s family’s fight for justice, as well as DCI Clive Driscoll’s drive to bring Stephen’s killers, Gary Dobson and David Norris, to justice.

Multiple days after Stephen’s death on April 22, 1993, several witnesses came forward and labeled a local gang as a suspect.

Police apprehended five members of the group, but all accusations against the guys were dismissed.

In 1994, Stephen’s parents, Doreen and Neville, filed a private prosecution against three of the individuals, but the case was dropped in 1996.

All five men attended the inquiry in 1997, four years after Stephen’s death, but refused to answer questions.

In July of 1997, a public inquiry into the homicide and accompanying police investigation was announced.

In 1999, the ‘MacPherson report’ accused the Metropolitan Police of institutional racism and issued 70 suggestions, many of which were targeted at altering police attitudes toward racism.

The “double jeopardy” law, which prevents defendants from being prosecuted twice on the same allegations, should also be repealed, according to the report. In 2005, the law was repealed.

Following the revelation of additional forensic evidence, Gary Dobson and David Norris could face fresh charges in relation to Stephen’s death.

A blood stain was discovered on Dobson’s jacket, and hairs were discovered in Norris’ bedroom, both of which were identified as Stephen’s.

Their trial began in November 2011 at the Old Bailey, and after six weeks in court, Dobson and Norris were found guilty of murder and given life sentences in January 2012. Dobson will be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years and two months in prison, while Norris will be sentenced to 14 years and three months in prison.

Doreen Lawrence, Stephen Lawrence’s mother, said outside court that the minimum terms given “may seem pretty short,” but that she understood “the judge’s hands were bound” and thanked him for his sentencing words, which acknowledged the family’s hardship. “The summary has come to an end.”