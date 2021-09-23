What happened to Brian Laundrie? Police Return To Carlton Reserve After A Search Expert Says He Could Be “Almost Anywhere.”

Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiance, may have misled to his parents about his whereabouts and may be “nearly anywhere,” according to a search-and-rescue expert.

Laundrie may have informed his family he was heading to Carlton Reserve as a cover-up before going missing on Sept. 14, according to Chris Boyer, executive director of the National Association for Search and Rescue.

“Isn’t it true that people who don’t want to get caught for anything sometimes use individuals? So he might have informed his parents that’s where he’ll be,” Boyer speculated. “They may be telling the authorities the truth, but he told them lies.”

Petito, 22, went missing during a cross-country road trip they were on together, and Laundrie, 23, has been named a person of interest. Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming after he returned, and her death was deemed a homicide.

Petito’s whereabouts were considered unknown by the FBI on Sept. 17, when his parents reported him missing, and Laundrie has declined to respond.

Despite the fact that the reporting date was only three days after he interacted with his parents, Boyer believes Laundrie had enough time to flee Florida.

“There are a variety of ways he could have hitchhiked or recruited a collaborator to give him a lift somewhere,” Boyer explained.

The same day Petito was reported missing, Laundrie was last seen driving away with an attached camper.

It’s still unknown if Laundrie visited the 26,500-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. Drones and bloodhounds have been utilized by police in North Port, Florida, but to no avail.

North Port police announced on Monday that they had “exhausted all avenues” in their search of the Carlton Reserve.

However, the search was redirected to the reserve on Tuesday morning. Authorities have confirmed that it is very difficult to survive in the reserve because of the dangerous animals and limited access to safe drinking water.