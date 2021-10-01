What happened to Brian Laundrie? Here’s how much you can earn for assisting in his capture.

According to a TMZ article, Duane Lee Chapman, popularly known as Dog Bounty Hunter, stated on Friday that he will add $10,000 to the reward for information leading to Brian Laundrie’s arrest.

Dog has been collaborating with the FBI to track down Laundrie, raising the reward money to $180,000 thanks to Gabby Petito’s friends and relatives. Dog claims to be on the lookout for Laundrie on an island off the coast of Florida.

“We’ve made it to the island. This would be, and possibly is, the ideal hiding area for him. “There aren’t a lot of people out here, but there are a lot of environmental issues that we’re going to fight,” Chapman tweeted on Wednesday.

The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, who is the main suspect in the death of his fiancée Petito.

On Wednesday, police officers in Watauga County began their hunt for Laundrie after receiving information that he might be hiding in the region. Officials stated that the tips had “no authenticity.”

Former FBI agent Maureen O’ Connell, on the other hand, believes the case is winding down as more information concerning Laundrie becomes available.

Laundrie has been on the run since September 14, and the FBI ruled his whereabouts unknown on September 17, when his parents reported him missing.

“We have received an avalanche of tips about Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts,” Dog told E! News on Wednesday. “A great quantity of information is coming in from neighbors, friends, and others who may have seen Brian recently. I’d like to reiterate for anyone close to Brian that our goal is to capture him alive. If we bring him in, he has the best opportunity. If Brian’s relatives and friends want to help, they’ll help us find him so we can put this behind us peacefully.”