What happened to Brian Laundrie? As the Gabby Petito case continues, her parents return from their shopping trip.

While the search for Brian Laundrie in the Gabby Petito case continues, the former’s parents were seen on their way home from a shopping trip on Tuesday.

Several individuals protested outside Christopher and Roberta Laundrie’s North Port house, including a woman shouting over a bullhorn, according to media site WFLA.

Since Monday, when the police initiated a search for Brian in connection with the Petito case, dozens of people have been demonstrating outside the Laundrie family home.

Brian returned to his parents’ home on September 1st, where he stayed with Petito before her disappearance and death, according to the authorities. Her body was discovered in a Wyoming national park on Sept. 19 after her family filed a missing person report on Sept. 11.

Petito’s family attended an emotional press conference on Tuesday as the FBI’s manhunt for her fiancé continued. According to News Logic, they requested Brian, who has been on the run for nine days, to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Brian’s parents stated Monday that they had no idea where their son was and hoped the FBI could find him quickly, according to ABC 7 News.

“Brian’s whereabouts are unknown to Chris and Roberta Laundrie. They’re worried about Brian and hope the FBI can find him, according to their lawyer, Steven Bertolino. “The public and some in the press have speculated that Brian’s parents supported him in fleeing the family home or avoiding arrest on a warrant issued after Brian had already been missing for several days.”

Meanwhile, an attorney for Brian Petito’s family expressed suspicion Tuesday about his family’s willingness to assist the FBI in its continued hunt for him.

“The Laundry did not assist us in locating Gabby. According to CNN, family attorney Richard Stafford stated, “They’re not going to assist us find Brian.” “In the case of Brian, we ask that you report to the FBI or the nearest law enforcement agency.”

As the search for Brian grows, a total of $30,000 has been offered to anyone who can provide information regarding his whereabouts to law enforcement officials.

Petito’s death was considered a homicide despite the fact that the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Before she vanished, the 22-year-old had gone on a cross-country journey with her lover.