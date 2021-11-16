What happened to Alex Rodda on social media, and where is killer Matthew Mason now?

An ITV documentary about the savage murder of 15-year-old Alex Rodda will air tonight.

Social Media Murders is a new true-crime series for ITV2 and ITV Hub that consists of three films that will show on successive nights, each concentrating on a horrifying real-life crime.

The disconcerting role that social media played in bringing the perpetrator and the victim together runs across all three films.

These three films put the victim at the center of the narrative, alongside material obtained from social media accounts and mobile phones that will immerse viewers in the events as they unfolded, providing a compelling yet cautionary insight into the experiences of young people affected by disturbing 21st century crime.

The case of Alex Rodda, a 15-year-old who was murdered by 18-year-old Matthew Mason in December 2019, six weeks after they first exchanged messages on social media, is explored in tonight’s episode.

Mason began grooming Alex by sending him explicit photos of himself on social media sites like Snapchat and Facebook.

Soon after, the two began a sexual relationship, but Matthew, who at the time had a girlfriend, was determined to keep his relationship with Alex hidden.

Alex was subsequently driven to an isolated woodland in Ashley, Cheshire, where he was brutally murdered by killer Matthew Mason.

Alex’s family and friends speak honestly for the first time as they introduce us to the much-loved young boy and discuss the circumstances leading up to the night he died, as well as the trial that followed.

“I assume Alex would still be alive now if it weren’t for social media,” Alex’s father, Adam Rodda, said.

Viewers are immersed in the events as they develop thanks to material collected through social media accounts and mobile phones, symbolizing the crucial role this middleman played in linking these two people.

Experts discuss how social media aided in the perpetration of this heinous crime, as well as how the elder killer’s grooming of Alex played out.