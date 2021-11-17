What Happened to a Voter Fraud Conspiracy Theorist on a US Elections Panel?

Attorney Cleta Mitchell has pushed unproven claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, and her recent nomination to the Board of Advisors of the Elections Assistance Commission (EAC) has gotten a lot of attention.

Mitchell was there during a phone call on January 2 in which then-President Donald Trump informed Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that he needed to “find 11,780 votes.”

Her selection to the EAC’s 35-member board may become a subject of concern and controversy because she has continued to argue that the election was contaminated by fraud.

The EAC, on the other hand, is a bipartisan agency with limited powers that should not be confused with the far more powerful Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The EAC was established by the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002, and its website defines its mission.

“The EAC is an independent, bipartisan body tasked with creating recommendations to meet HAVA standards, adopting voluntary voting system guidelines, and serving as a national clearinghouse of election administration information,” according to the statement.

“The EAC also accredits testing laboratories, certifies voting systems, and audits the use of HAVA money,” according to the website.

On Monday, the EAC released a statement that did not directly address Mitchell’s appointment but did clarify how the Board of Advisors is formed.

“Appointments to the 35-member Board of Advisors are not made or approved by the EAC.” The National Governors Association, National Conference of State Legislatures, United States Conference of Mayors, and the United States Commission on Civil Rights are among the groups that directly appoint board members, according to the statement.

The EAC had no more comment when reached by The Washington Newsday on Tuesday.

Mitchell was appointed to the Board of Advisors by the United States Commission on Civil Rights (USCCR), another agency with little clout and no formal jurisdiction since 1996.

On Tuesday, the USCCR published a statement to The Washington Newsday clarifying Mitchell’s nomination.

“Commissioners selected by Republican authorities, including former President Trump, Senate Minority Leader [Mitch] McConnell, and House Minority [Leader Kevin] McCarthy, put up Ms. Cleta Mitchell’s candidacy. “Ms. Mitchell is not a member of the United States Commission on Civil Rights,” according to a statement from the USCCR.

