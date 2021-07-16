What happened on Wednesday night’s Love Island in 2021?

Love Island’s latest series has already been loaded with drama, and Wednesday night’s episode was no exception.

The episode began with a shocking surprise that forced Brad McClelland and Lucinda Strafford to make their own decisions about their fate.

Brad and Lucinda were chosen the least compatible couple by the public, and in a shocking twist, they were forced to choose whether one or both of them would go.

READ MORE: What is the ‘R’ brand that contestants on Love Island keep wearing?

“Obviously, staying in here is important for me, but I’m not going to be selfish,” Brad said as he volunteered to leave the villa.

Lucinda described Brad as her “ideal person,” but the couple ultimately agreed that the Northumberland boy would be the one to leave.

Lucinda’s decision not to depart with her spouse enraged some people.

“If lucinda and brad don’t go together, then lucinda never liked brad #loveisland,” one person tweeted.

“Lucinda isn’t interested in Brad at all,” remarked another. She had no intention of going at all. #LoveIsland Lucinda is solely interested in Lucinda”

However, other viewers empathized with the 21-year-old proprietor of a trendy business.

“I donâ€TMt get why everyone is criticizing Lucinda so harshly for not leaving with Brad the chic has only known him for a week #LoveIsland,” one admirer wrote.

Brad McClelland of Love Island wishes “we had left together”

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows finished in the bottom three of the first public voting, leaving Toby unsure about their future.

Toby’s eyes were opened to how the public views his relationship with Chloe after the couple was voted one of the least compatible in the villa.

Toby admitted that he was concerned that he was “totally seeking for the wrong thing,” which made Chloe doubt his motives.

“I’m not sure why you’re so disturbed by a public vote,” she replied.

Toby and Chloe kissed and made up afterwards, but is this the end of their relationship?

Kaz Kamwi received a text message informing him of the latest challenge’s contents.

“Islanders!” read the text. In today’s guys vs girls challenge, it’s time to lock horns and ruffle feathers. The winner receives a new arrival of the opposite sex.”

The girls had an early lead, but it was short-lived. The summary comes to a close.