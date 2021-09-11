What Happened on September 11, 2001: Facts, Victims of the World Trade Center, Pentagon, and United Airlines Flight 93.

It’s been 20 years since the September 11 attacks, and as with any historical occasions, people are pushing others to continue teaching younger generations about what happened on that day so that the memories of that day don’t fade with time.

According to polls, the majority of Americans believe the September 11 attacks transformed the world, and memories of that day are etched in the brains of millions of Americans. For America’s younger generation, however, much of what they know about the attacks comes from elder friends and family or from inside the classroom.

Millions of people in America’s older generations had personal ties to the attacks, as do those who were too young to recall the events or who were not yet born when they happened. They’ve spent years grieving the deaths of family members in the attacks, recognizing those who risked their lives to save others, and learning about the impact that day had not just on America, but on the entire world.

While technological advancements have made learning about the attacks and their aftermath simpler, they have also allowed for the propagation of misinformation and outright conspiracy theories. Despite the fact that conspiracy theories are routinely discredited, an alarming amount of people still believe them, emphasizing the importance of education at the time.

Facts about September 11th

The hijacking of four planes was carried out by 19 guys. They flew two of the planes into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon, and one into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after seizing control of the planes.

The attacks were planned by Osama bin Laden, the former leader of the terror organisation al Qaeda.

According to History.com, only six people survived the Twin Towers’ collapse, and 10,000 people were treated for injuries.

The exact target of the hijackers on United Airlines Flight 93 is unknown, although analysts believe it was the US Capitol or the White House. What is known is that the passengers on the flight’s bravery in attempting to seize control of the plane saved many lives.

Former President George W. Bush was in Florida at the time of the attacks. Planes had been hijacked, he was informed.