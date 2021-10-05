What happened in past outages is now affecting WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook as well.

Users are reporting troubles with WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook, which are currently experiencing a global outage.

The platforms have stated that they are attempting to resolve the issue, which has been ongoing for almost four hours.

Here’s what happened during prior outages and how they were fixed:

A brief outage impacted a variety of websites, including HSBC, ITV, and Waitrose.

For a short while, Barclays, TSB, Bank of Scotland, Tesco Bank, and Sainsbury’s Bank were either completely or partially unavailable.

Airbnb, PlayStation Network, and Steam were all affected by the momentary outage, with some customers seeing a DNS error.

According to reports at the time, the problem was tied to a performance product offered by Akamai, an American company that began looking into the matter.

A huge outage earlier this year disrupted a number of websites, including the government’s.

Notable media outlets such as The Guardian and Independent, as well as Reddit, Amazon, and Spotify, all felt the impact.

It was linked to Fastly, a US startup that helps speed up loading times by keeping localized versions of a company’s website, requiring less data to be transferred over long distances.

While some websites were completely offline, others experienced picture loading issues – including Twitter’s emojis – and news organizations were compelled to report on the crisis using alternate platforms.

The problems were caused by a “undiscovered software bug” in Fastly’s system, which was triggered by a single anonymous client updating their settings.

The company said that it was able to restore 95 percent of the network to regular operation in 49 minutes.

All of Google’s biggest programs, including YouTube and Gmail, went offline, leaving millions without access to critical services.

The outage was caused by a “internal storage quota issue” in the company’s authentication system, which is used to log individuals into their accounts.

Google apologized to its users and stated the problem was repaired in less than an hour.

It’s not the first time Facebook-owned sites have been down, as a similar situation occurred over two years ago. “The summary has come to an end.”