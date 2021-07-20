What happened in Love Island’s dramatic episode on Sunday?

The drama on Sunday’s Love Island show included a recoupling and an initial contestant quitting the villa.

Sharon Gaffka, who has been on the show since the beginning, was the most recent to be dumped.

Lucinda Strafford has also developed a new love triangle, with two boys pursuing her.

Sharon Gaffka was the most recent contestant to leave the villa after the recoupling left her single.

After everyone else recoupled and her old lover Aaron Francis chose to marry Kaz Kamwi, she was left on her own.

New girl AJ Bunker chose Hugo Hammond as her partner, surprising viewers who expected her to choose Liam Reardon.

Greetings, fellow newbie Despite the fact that Lucinda had just recently divorced Brad McClelland, Danny Bibby chose to marry her.

AJ and Hugo, Aaron and Kaz, Faye and Teddy, Danny and Lucinda, Jake and Liberty, Millie and Liam, and Chloe and Toby are the newest couples.

Despite Lucinda’s relationship with new boy Danny, Aaron went ahead and made a move.

He made it plain that he was interested in Lucinda, and she agreed, but she avoided him when he tried to kiss her.

Danny noticed the awkward moment and approached Aaron to inform him that he felt disrespected because he had only been in the villa for 24 hours.

Despite the fact that her initial lover Brad only left last Wednesday, Lucinda is currently in a love triangle.

In his farewell interview, Brad expressed his want for Lucinda to remain single so they could date on the outside.

The ‘Cat-itude’ task was completed by each of the couples.

The girls all dressed up as cats, while the boys suited up as mice.

The girls emerged from the cage through a large cat flap and dove into a bowl of milk. They then retrieved their boy from the cage while lying down on a giant mouse trap and sharing a kiss.

Kaz and Aaron exchanged a long kiss despite being in a “friendship” relationship.

Hugo and AJ also got to have their first kiss.