What happened during yesterday night’s beach club elimination on Love Island 2021?

The aftermath of the islanders’ night at the movies was the subject of Sunday night’s episode of Love Island, which was plenty with drama.

Some viewers were disappointed when Iain Stirling revealed the date of the final episode: Monday, August 23.

“Mary, you’ve got all the time in the world,” Iain remarked in a voiceover for a scenario about islander Mary Bedford. And by all the time in the world, I mean Monday, August 23rd.” Liberty on Love Island reacts to Jake’s comments on her appearance Here’s what happened in last night’s show.

The islanders had a night at the movies on Friday night’s episode, as the boys and girls competed for the chance to watch revealing snippets from the series. Jake Cornish was seen urging the lads to get to know the girls in Casa Amor, which offended Faye Winter.

Jake drew Faye aside for a talk on Sunday’s program to clarify the air.

“Yours hurt me more than Teddy’s out of the whole event last night,” Faye stated, adding that she felt his behavior in Casa Amor reprehensible.

Jake claimed that all he did was tell the males to have a good time and that he didn’t urge them to share a bed with any of the new girls. Teddy Soares, he assured Faye, had been entirely faithful to her.

The two resolved to put their differences aside and move on.

Jake revealed to the islanders on Friday night that he didn’t want to take Liberty Poole’s clothing off in a clip from the beginning of the series.

A few weeks after the remark, the couple became official.

“That clip last night, I’m not going to lie, that really wounded me,” Liberty admitted. “My heart sank when I saw the statement like, I honestly wanted to start weeping right then and then.” Jake reassured Liberty that his feelings for her had grown stronger throughout their time in the villa.

Jake stated that he couldn’t keep his hands off Liberty, saying, “I’m not going to stay with someone I don’t find beautiful.”

Liam Reardon and Millie Court’s romance had hit a snag after Liam had been unfaithful during his time in Casa Amor.

The bricklayer, who is 21 years old, has. “The summary has come to an end.”