What happened during Louise Woodward’s trial, and where is she now?

Tonight, ITV will broadcast a new documentary about Louise Woodward’s trial.

The show commemorates the 25th anniversary of a high-profile US court case that shocked both sides of the Atlantic.

The 19-year-old from Elton was tried in 1997 for the murder of Matthew Eappen, an eight-month-old baby who died in her care while she was employed as a nanny in Massachusetts.

With a cracked skull, internal bleeding, and a fractured wrist, the boy was rushed to a Boston hospital and put into a coma.

Louise Woodward was charged with battery of a child after admitting to playing “a little roughly” with the baby days before his death.

Woodward’s accusation was enhanced to first degree murder after Matthew died of a brain haemorrhage a few days later.

The trial took place in October 1997, and during the extensively broadcast court case, Woodward was chastised by the public for appearing cold.

The prosecution claimed Woodward shook Matthew violently in a “frustrated, angry, and resentful rage,” but the defense maintained Matthew’s injuries were months old.

Woodward maintained her innocence throughout the trial, and when she was convicted guilty of second-degree murder on October 30, she broke down in tears, knowing she would face a mandatory life sentence.

The verdict was slammed by Woodward’s mother as a “horrendous mistake,” and it was found that the jury was split in its decision.

One of the jury members eventually stated that none of them “felt she tried to murder him” – and two days later, Judge Zobel considered the defense’s request to modify the murder verdict to involuntary manslaughter.

On November 10, the judge agreed to the challenge and lowered Woodward’s sentence to 279 days in prison.

This was the precise amount of time Louise Woodward had already served in prison, allowing her to walk free.

The prosecution filed an appeal after the decision to reverse the verdict, which resulted in the trial being heard before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court ruled in Woodward’s favor by a decision of four to three, allowing her to return to the United Kingdom.

Woodward moved on to London South University to study law. “The summary has come to an end.”