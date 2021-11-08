What Happened at Astroworld, and What Is the Maximum Capacity of NRG Stadium?

Astroworld, Travis Scott’s annual music festival in Houston, Texas, turned deadly on Friday as a sudden crowd crush killed at least eight people and sent hundreds to a field hospital set up nearby.

The festival, which Scott founded in 2018, the same year his studio album of the same name was released, was a sold-out two-day event held at the NRG Park stadium complex until November 6. However, due to the unfortunate tragedy, the remainder of the festival was canceled.

“We are focused on helping local officials in any way we can,” the festival said in a statement posted to Twitter on Saturday. As a result, the festival will no longer take place on Saturday.” “The investigation into the #AstroworldFest continues very active and in its very early phases,” the Houston Police Department tweeted on Sunday. At this time, the department has no additional information to share. Any new information will be shared here when it becomes available.

An injured concertgoer has filed a lawsuit against Scott, Live Nation, and concert promoter Scoremore, claiming that the occurrence was “expected and preventable.” The defendants were accused of “actively encouraging and fomenting harmful behaviors,” according to the lawsuit. Scott said in a statement on Twitter on Saturday that the latest event has left him “truly devastated” and that the Houston Police Department has his “full support” while they investigate.

What Had Been Going On at Astroworld?

During a Scott performance, a crowd of fans was said to have abruptly pushed toward the stage.

At least eight people were murdered in the turmoil, which occurred at 9 p.m. local time. Some fans were crammed so tightly together that they couldn’t breathe or move their arms.

Authorities are investigating “a series of cardiac arrests” that occurred during the event, according to a tweet from the festival on Saturday.

Two teenagers, two twenty-one-year-olds, two twenty-three-year-olds, and one twenty-seven-year-old were among those who perished. One of the dead victims’ age is unknown, and no one has been reported missing, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who spoke during a press conference on Saturday.

According to the mayor, at least 25 individuals were rushed to the hospital, 13 of them were still there on Saturday afternoon. Five of them are under the age of eighteen.

Chief of the Houston Fire Department. This is a condensed version of the information.