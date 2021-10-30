‘What goes around comes around,’ says Thomas Tuchel as Liverpool and Manchester City lost points.

Despite setbacks for Liverpool and Manchester City on Saturday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel acknowledged that ‘there will never be a time’ when he cheers competitors dropping points.

The London club defeated Newcastle 3-0 at St James’ Park, while Liverpool drew 2-2 with Brighton at Anfield.

Manchester City, on the other hand, suffered a considerably more depressing result, losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace and being reduced to ten men at halftime.

Following the win over Brighton, Jurgen Klopp’s team remain unbeaten, although the distance to leaders Chelsea has grown from one to three points.

Despite the fact that both City and Liverpool lost points, Tuchel downplayed the significance of the results, admitting that there is still a long way to go.

After their win over Newcastle, he commented, “There will never be a moment where we celebrate the results on the other pitches.”

“First and foremost, it’s far too early, second, we want to concentrate on ourselves, and third, what goes around comes around, we don’t do this, and there’s a long way to go.”

“If you believe we are even happier now, you are mistaken.

“We need to keep our feet on the ground and be cognizant of what we put into games and what we can win.”

“We don’t celebrate other teams’ victories; in this league, you can lose any match.” We keep our emphasis on ourselves and keep moving forward; let’s see where it takes us.” Next Sunday, Liverpool will face West Ham at Anfield, while Chelsea will host Burnley at home and City will travel to Manchester United.