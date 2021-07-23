What gives the moon its orange hue? A thunder moon has been observed in the sky of the United Kingdom.

Many Brits have observed an orange moon in the sky during the last couple of evenings.

Following a period of scorching weather throughout the country, the astronomical phenomena was photographed.

On Tuesday, England’s warmest temperature of the year, 32.2°C, was recorded at Heathrow Airport in west London, while a scorching 31.1°C was registered in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire, on Thursday.

When confronted with “official complaints” over “hot milk,” the milkman responds, “I don’t control the weather.”

The hot weather has persisted this week, with temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius on most days.

However, with more people outside enjoying the nice weather, many have noticed that the moon has taken on an unusual hue.

One guy took to Twitter to say, “Very orange moon rising tonight in Liverpool.”

“Wow, the moon is quite orange tonight,” wrote another.

“Just peeked outside and the moon is kinda[sic]orange tonight,” a third said. It appears to be ominous.”

“Orange hue to the moon tonight,” said a fourth.

The moon appears yellower as it approaches the horizon, according to NASA’s Solar System Exploration.

“There is one remarkable way in which the Moon’s look changes when it is low in the sky,” they stated.

“Compared to when it’s high overhead, it has a more yellow or orange tint.

“This occurs because the light from the Moon travels a greater distance through the atmosphere.

“As light travels a longer journey, it scatters away more of the shorter, bluer wavelengths, leaving more of the longer, redder wavelengths. (Dust and pollution can intensify the crimson hue.)”