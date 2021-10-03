What Gary Neville and Martin Tyler had to say about Man City’s penalty controversy against Liverpool.

Manchester City dominated Liverpool in the first half at Anfield, with the Reds fortunate that the score remained 0-0 at halftime.

On 32 minutes, Phil Foden outran James Milner and raced into the box, only to be stopped in his tracks.

Milner clipped his heel, and the 21-year-old was disappointed that no penalty was issued.

Referee Paul Tierney was having none of it, and the judgment was upheld following a VAR review, to to Pep Guardiola’s chagrin.

On commentary, Gary Neville and Martin Tyler discussed the decision, with Neville calling Liverpool midfielder Martin Tyler as “clumsy.”

“It was awkward, it started on the outside, did it continue into the box?” he remarked on Sky Sports. There’s a clip of the heel, so it’s obviously a foul.

“Well, he [Pep Guardiola] thinks it’s a penalty.” That’s Phil Foden’s acceleration, cutting across you; he thinks he’s Milner.”

“It’s not really a dive; it’s his momentum that brings him down, but there’s no penalty,” Martin Tyler added.

“I believe it was the lunge that brought it into the penalty area, and it’s fascinating to compare occurrences inside or outside the penalty area anywhere else on the field.”

Despite the fact that the challenge occurred outside the box, Milner will have a difficult second half due to his yellow card.

The 35-year-old was penalised for another challenge on Foden 10 minutes after the penalty call.