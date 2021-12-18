What films are now airing on BBC1, BBC2, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5?

With Christmas approaching, television stations have increased their broadcast schedules.

This includes showcasing some of the most popular films over the last few years.

Of course, the traditional Christmas favorites will be broadcast as well.

We’ve compiled a list of all the films that will be broadcast on BBC1, BBC2, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 on Saturday.

Maleficent, a Disney film, will be on BBC1 today, while the smash sequel to Bridget Jones’ Diary, which will air on ITV2, is ideal for a comfortable night in.

Dame Maggie Smith will also be seen on BBC4 in the award-winning 2015 film The Lady In The Van.

The Lost Boys – 12:20 a.m. to 2 a.m., 1987-15

Maleficent – 2014 – PG-13 – 2.30pm to 4pm Maleficent – 2014 – PG-13 – 2.30pm to 4pm

7.55 a.m. to 9.25 a.m. A Christmas Story – 1983 – PG –

King of Kings – U – 9.25am to 12pm – 1961

Great Expectations (PG-13) – 2 p.m. to 3.55 p.m.

PG – 6.30pm to 8pm – Whisky Galore – 2016

Desperately Seeking Susan – 15 – 10 p.m. to 11.40 p.m.

From 11.40 p.m. to 1.35 a.m., Madonna performs Truth or Dare.

Johnny English Reborn is a 2011 film rated PG-13 that runs from 1.55 to 3.55 p.m.

2007’s Bee Movie – U – 3.50pm to 5.40pm

2018 – 15 – 9pm to 11.20pm The Equalizer 2

2017 – 12 – 11.20pm to 1.20am Daddy’s Home

1.20am to 3.10am – American Woman – 2018 – 15

A Sugar And Spice Christmas – 12 p.m. to 1.55 p.m., 2020

2018- 15 – 1.55pm to 4.10pm – Christmas With The Relatives

Return to Christmas – 2016 – 4.10 p.m. to 5.55 p.m.

A Christmas Carol – Scrooge – 1951 – U – 5.55pm to 7.35pm

The Full Monty – 9 p.m. to 10.50 p.m., 1997-2015

Kinky Boots – 12 – 10.50 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Ninja Turtles – December 12th, 2014 – 6pm to 8pm E4 – PG – 6.45pm to 9pm – School of Rock – 2003 ITV2 – 2015 – 12 – 9pm to 10.40pm The Lady In The Van – ITV2 – BBC FourFast and Furious 5 – 2011 – 12 – 9pm to 11.40pm – BBC FourFast and Furious 5 – 2011 – 12 – 9pm to 11.40pm – BBC FourFast and Furious 5 ITVBe – 9pm to 11.15pm – Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason – 2004 – 15