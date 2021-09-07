What exactly is Telosa? What We Know So Far About the Proposed Eco-Friendly, Long-Term Desert City

Cities that are environmentally friendly and sustainable may become a reality in the near future. Marc Lore, the creator of Jet.com and a former Walmart executive, has created a blueprint that may serve as the foundation for an entirely “new city” in America.

According to the project’s website, the goal is to “build a new city in America that establishes a global standard for urban living, enhances human potential, and becomes a template for future generations.”

The billionaire has teamed up with Bjarke Ingels Group, an architecture firm, to build an urban layout for the metropolis dubbed “Telosa.” Telosa would be concerned with issues such as community, jobs, mobility, and the environment.

It would be clean, diverse, and full of useful services, such as environmentally friendly design such as plant-covered buildings, sustainable energy production, and a drought-resistant water system.

“The city would be powered by renewable resources, freshwater would be stored, cleansed, and reused on-site, and self-driving cars would create safe and flexible streetscapes. Citizens are given accurate and transparent financial information. According to the website, “the environment will always be a priority, as well as a location where residents are informed and officials are held accountable.”

“Every student would have access to the best teachers and resources, quality job training, access to personalized health care, diverse housing options are accessible to all, nature and public spaces bring people together, people can easily assess needs with a 15-minute commute, and residents would share ownership of the land,” according to the document.

“As the city improves, so do the residents,” according to Equitism, a community philosophy.

The Equitism Tower, which would include a photovoltaic roof, water storage, and aeroponic farms to produce energy that would be dispersed across the city, is being considered as a “beacon of the city.”

The city will be built somewhere in Nevada’s, Utah’s, Idaho’s, Arizona’s, Texas’, or the Appalachian region’s deserts. By 2030, it is expected that residents will be invited.

Lore is now looking for finances to build the new city; he estimates that he will require roughly $400 billion to make his vision a reality.

In a promotional film, Lore said, “Cities that have been developed from the ground up are more like real estate projects.” “They don’t begin with people in the middle. Because if you start with people at the core, you’ll instantly ask, “OK, what is the mission and what are the values?”

