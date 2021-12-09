What exactly is Plan C? If Plan B fails, stricter covid regulations may be implemented.

As the Omicron form of coronavirus spreads across England, a new wave of limitations has been implemented.

The Prime Minister stated that it is now “proportionate and responsible” for the country to implement Plan B measures, which include the use of mandatory face masks in more settings and vaccine passports.

The date for the review has been tentatively scheduled on Wednesday, January 5, but Mr Johnson has stated that it might happen sooner if it is deemed necessary.

The government thinks that the additional restrictions will reduce the spread of Omicron, lowering the number of hospitalizations and deaths that are expected.

However, if these steps are insufficient, stricter laws may be implemented, according to Bristol Live.

Death rates soared to their highest level since March in October, prompting whispers of a “Plan C.”

According to the Telegraph, this was being prepared as a backup plan in case Plan B’s limits were insufficient to reduce case rates and hospitalizations.

“The focus is very much on steps that can be done without having a huge economic impact,” a Whitehall official said, “thus keeping shops, pubs, and restaurants open but looking at other methods to decrease the risks.”

The insider said Plan C would include mandatory Covid passports for nightclubs, events, and venues, but no details were released.

Plan B already includes a component of this: beginning Wednesday (December 15), certain establishments, such as nightclubs and large event venues, will demand verification of an NHS Covid pass upon entry to indicate that they have been double-jabbed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, however, stated that even those who are not double-jabbed will be able to gain admission with a negative lateral flow test.

Plan B does not intend to prevent people from socializing, and they have been told that they can still go to Christmas parties and nativities.

Given that the Prime Minister and his Cabinet have frequently emphasized the impact on the economy as a primary reason not to resort to a “hard” lockdown until the science proves it is absolutely required, hospitality settings are likely to remain open.

