What exactly is in McDonald’s Sprite? After the drink was given the meme treatment, the ingredients were revealed.

Several Twitter users have been wondering the enigma of why McDonald’s Sprite drink purportedly has a stronger taste/kick than other beverages in the form of several memes based around the drink.

“#McDonaldsSprite my gerd after taking a sip of McDonald’s sprite,” user @laviredd tweeted, along with a gif of a person convulsing and foaming at the mouth.

“I haven’t had any soda in years, but I remember the sensation of McDonald’s Sprite like it was yesterday,” user @mickisuzette tweeted. With a clip of Gollum from the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, Twitter trending #McDonaldsSprite has me desiring that #HurtsSoGood burn now.”

So, what precisely is in McDonald’s Sprite? We’ll take a deeper look at the drink’s ingredients in this section.

McDonald’s Sprite Ingredients

The “delicious lemon-lime fountain drink” has the following components, according to the McDonald’s website.

Water with Carbonation

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, carbonated water is normally the first component included in all carbonated drinks.

Corn Syrup with a High Fructose Content

According to the FDA, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) is manufactured from corn starch, which is a chain of glucose (a simple sugar) molecules.

Breaking down corn starch into individual glucose molecules yields corn syrup, which is virtually 100 percent glucose.

HFCS is created by converting some of the glucose in corn syrup to another simple sugar called fructose using enzymes (also known as “fruit sugar” because it occurs naturally in fruits and berries).

“The 2010 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that everyone restrict their intake of all added sugars, including HFCS and sucrose,” according to the FDA. The FDA was a member of the Dietary Guidelines development process and fully endorses this recommendation.” Citric Acid is a type of acid that is used to Citric acid is a preservative that keeps active substances stable and functions as a food acidity regulator, according to the US National Library of Medicine (NLM).

‘Natural tastes’ is a phrase that means “natural flavors.”

“The term natural flavor or natural flavoring means the essential oil, oleoresin, essence or extractive, protein hydrolysate, distillate, or any product of roasting, heating, or enzymolysis, which contains the flavoring constituents derived from a spice, fruit or fruit juice, vegetable or vegetable juice, edible yeast, herb, bark, bud, root, leaf or similar plant material, meat, seafood, poultry, eggs, or dairy product,” according to the US Code of Federal Regulation This is a condensed version of the information.