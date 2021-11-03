What Exactly Is a Tomahawk Chop? Why Trump’s Atlanta Braves gesture drew criticism.

Following the Atlanta Braves’ 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros in the baseball World Series on Saturday, October 30, the contentious “Tomahawk chop” gesture, which has been repeated by spectators for many years at sporting events, has come under increased attention.

Former US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump were among those who made the chop sign during Game 4 of the World Series.

The pair got in on the fun while watching the Braves take on the Astros from a VIP suite.

But, what exactly is the Tomahawk chop, and why is it so divisive?

What Exactly Is a Tomahawk Chop?

The Tomahawk is a type of axe used by Native Americans in North America. The phrase “otomahuk,” which means “to knock down” in Algonquian, was used to give it its name. Sports fans have used the “Tomahawk chop” to show support for clubs with Native American names or mascots, like the 2020 Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. They perform a “war cry” while imitating the Native American Tomahawk with a chopping hand gesture.

Why is Donald Trump being chastised for his Tomahawk Chop?

The National Congress of American Indians has condemned the “degrading” fan practice, and the previous president has been chastised for participating in it (NCAI).

“Trump and Melania do racist ‘Tomahawk chop’ at Atlanta Braves World Series game because, of course, it’s Trump and Melania,” one Twitter user commented.

Another person added: "Trump, of course, showed up and performed the Tomahawk Chop. To him and his base, old racial tropes that have been used and washed up serve as a lighthouse."

— Ph.D. Deondre A. Smiles (@DeondreSmiles) 31st of October, 2021 Trump doing a tomahawk chop that looked like a Nazi salute and Travis Tritt singing the National Anthem?! The @Braves have done everything they can to demonstrate that they are a racist organization. And @MLB is perplexed as to why there are so few African-Americans on the team.