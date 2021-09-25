What exactly is a ‘Formby Facelift,’ and why is it so named?

We know that our Merseyside spas, clinics, and salons are masters at making us feel refreshed and revitalized.

They definitely know how to help us relax with hot stone massages, revitalising facials, and calming pedicures.

However, there are a few treatments that fall under the uncommon group.

A “Formby Facelift” therapy is being offered by a Merseyside clinic, which aims to make individuals seem 10 years younger without having to go under the knife.

The cost of treatment varies, according to New Me Clinic on Chapel Lane in Formby, but is normally between £400 and £1000.

So, what exactly is a Formby Facelift?

The technique, which is called after the town where the salon is located, was explained to us by New Me Clinic.

Sharon (seen) got a multi-step facial and a mild peel first.

Anti-wrinkle injections were used to treat her upper eye area, which operate by relaxing the muscle in the targeted area.

Dermal filler was used to fill in the empty areas. These are injections that increase volume to the face and are administered directly into the skin.

Elizabeth, the nurse manager at New Clinic, has been performing cosmetic treatments for over 15 years, according to the company.

The anti-wrinkle injections should last three to five months and the dermal filler therapy should last 12-18 months.

Formby is recognized for being a wealthy neighborhood.

Football managers, Premier League stars, and billionaire property developers all live in the region.