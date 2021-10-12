What Exactly Does ‘Blackfishing’ Mean?

Several famous people, ranging from social media influencers to celebrities, have been accused of “blackfishing,” most recently former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson.

Following the recent release of the video for Nelson’s new track “Boyz,” a collaboration with rapper Nicki Minaj, Twitter was swamped with comments.

A user expressed surprise that Nelson is white in one of the comments, tweeting: “Isn’t Jesy Nelson mixed? Is she simply blackfishing? My mouth has dropped to the floor.” Since the release of “Boyz,” Nelson has received backlash on social media. In an Instagram Live video broadcast on Monday to promote their new track, she and Minaj addressed the charges of blackfishing.

But, exactly, what does “blackfishing” imply?

Isn’t Jesy Nelson mixed? Is she simply blackfishing? My jaw is on the floor, which is a fate far worse than Beth’s (@bethmayashley). 8th of October, 2021 What Is Blackfishing, and How Is It Done? According to NBC News, the phrase “blackfishing” became popular after it was suggested in a 2018 Twitter discussion by journalist Wanna Thompson.

Thompson tweeted a thread in 2018 showing a number of non-Black public personalities who have used makeup, Photoshop, and cosmetic surgery to make themselves appear Black or mixed race.

At the time, Thompson tweeted: “Can we start a thread on Instagram with all of the white girls dressed up as black women? Let’s get them some fresh air because this is TERRIFYING.” Can we start a thread on Instagram with all of the white girls dressed up as black women? Let’s get them some fresh air since this is TERRIFYING.

November 7, 2018 — Wanna (@WannasWorld)

Blackfishing has been compared to blackface, a racist centuries-old practice in which a non-Black person wears dark makeup to imitate the appearance of African-Americans.

“Blackfishing is when White public figures, influencers, and the like do all in their ability to appear Black,” Thompson explained in a July 2021 interview with CNN.

She went on to say that this could include darkening their skin excessively in a “effort to attain ambiguity,” as well as wearing haircuts and fashion trends pioneered by Black women.

Blackfishing, according to Leslie Bow, an Asian American studies professor at the University of Wisconsin, is “a racial disguise that acts as a sort of racial fetishism.” This is a condensed version of the information.