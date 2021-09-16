What every dog owner should do in the event that their dog goes missing.

A professionally trained search team has advised dog owners on what they should do now in the event that their pet goes missing.

Lost and Found Dogs Dogs have been returning animals with their families using a variety of tactics, including charting lost and missing spots, collaborating closely with owners, and even deploying drones, to mention a few.

Now, the organisation has highlighted what precautions the team should take in the event that they need to look for your dog.

When they’re asked to help with a missing dog case, the group says they ask for a specific “scent piece” for that dog.

A scent article is something that smells like the person or animal who has gone missing. It is frequently used to train dogs who serve in search and rescue units, as it allows the dog to locate a path.

The article can be anything from a collar to a piece of bedding when hunting for a missing dog.

However, the group claims that there is generally an issue with these things.

“In most situations, we discover that this is not possible (to have a reliable smell article) because the dog shares his or her bedding with other resident dogs or cats,” they added.

“As a result, our dogs have a much harder time working a ‘mixed’ scent. Particularly if you and your other canines have been searching the area before to our arrival.

“Our dogs can work a mixed smell, but it’s difficult, very difficult. Because our canines have to work harder to understand the scent(s), they get tired faster.”

To tackle the problem, the team has requested that all dog owners safeguard their pets’ scent right now.

Despite the fact that it will just take five minutes, you will require

Gloves for disposal Make-up wipes A jar made of mason

“Put on your gloves, do this first so that you do not contaminate the swab with your own scent,” they added, walking you through the process step by step.

“Rub a cotton pad over your dog’s back, legs, head, and mouth. Then put everything in the mason jar and close it up.

“Name it after your dog and date it, then do it again.”

